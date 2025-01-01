$17,112+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$17,112
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H97KUC42316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 5S060X
- Mileage 107,322 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
4WD, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 300A, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Sun & Style Package, Wheels: 18''' Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Red 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
4WD, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 300A, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Sun & Style Package, Wheels: 18''' Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.
Red 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 163,339 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI 95,420 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve 198,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$17,112
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2019 Ford Escape