Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>4WD, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 300A, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Sun & Style Package, Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.<br><br>Red 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

107,322 KM

$17,112

+ taxes & licensing
12809968

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
107,322KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H97KUC42316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 5S060X
  • Mileage 107,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


4WD, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, Equipment Group 300A, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Sun & Style Package, Wheels: 18''' Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.

Red 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4D Sport Utility EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic 4WD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

