Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,897

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL SAFE & SMART | SUN & STYLE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL SAFE & SMART | SUN & STYLE

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 5206610
  2. 5206610
Contact Seller

$25,897

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,701KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5206610
  • Stock #: 0T226A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H94KUB69003
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

CARFAX Canada One Owner



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents





Recent Arrival!





SEL EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic



4WD, 2.0L EcoBoost Class II Trailer Tow Package, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Equipment Group 300A, Ford Safe/Smart & Sun/Style Package, Lane-Keeping System, Power Panoramic Vista Roof, Rain-Sensing Wipers (Front Only), Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2014 Ford Fiesta SE ...
 46,523 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2015 Lincoln MKZ Pan...
 99,699 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XLT
 271,498 KM
$8,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory