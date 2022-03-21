Menu
2019 Ford Escape

59,603 KM

Details Features

$29,994

+ tax & licensing
$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$29,994

+ taxes & licensing

59,603KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916886
  • Stock #: 2T907A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J91KUB89896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,603 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

