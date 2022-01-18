Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

50,557 KM

Details Features

$40,477

+ tax & licensing
$40,477

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$40,477

+ taxes & licensing

50,557KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143786
  • Stock #: D2T189X
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH0KGA17501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,557 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

