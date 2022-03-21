2019 Ford Explorer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 3 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8950090

8950090 Stock #: RC9552

RC9552 VIN: 1FM5K8GT2KGA65324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # RC9552

Mileage 62,375 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features GPS System Hill Ascent Control Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.