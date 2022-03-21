Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

62,375 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,375 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD is equipped with a 3.5L 6 cylinder engine and an automatic transmission. Options include: 400A equipment group, remote vehicle start, 2nd-row capain chairs, twin panel moonroof, adaptive cruise control, navigation, evasive steering assist, heated seats 1st and 2nd row, remote vehicle start, reverse camera, reverse sensors, lane-keeping system, and much more!Exterior: BlackInterior: Black LeatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery.We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS:Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pmFriday: 9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday: 9:00am - 5:00pmSunday: CLOSEDAppointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
am/fm
Panoramic Sunroof
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Adaptative Cruise Control

