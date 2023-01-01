Menu
2019 Ford F-150

112,567 KM

Details Features

$42,900

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Lariat

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

112,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10341423
  • Stock #: 3B082A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E43KFC20934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 112,567 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

