$42,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$42,900
+ taxes & licensing
112,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10341423
- Stock #: 3B082A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E43KFC20934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 3B082A
- Mileage 112,567 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2