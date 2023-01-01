Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10432929

10432929 Stock #: F2832A

F2832A VIN: 1FTFW1E5XKFD20624

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 114,006 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning am/fm Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Immobilizer SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Bench Seat Exterior Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Tow Hooks Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Flex Fuel Capability Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor

