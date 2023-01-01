Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

114,006 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,006KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10432929
  • Stock #: F2832A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XKFD20624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,006 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, clean CarFax, safetied 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SueprCrew 4X4 equipped with a 5.0L V8 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 302A equipment group, remote start, reverse camera, twin-panel moonroof, navigation, XLT sport package, trailer brake controller, tailgate step, and much more.Additional Equipment: Aftermarket leather interior (Leather interior was not an option for XLT trim levels in 2019, so the previous owner had aftermarket leather installed)Exterior: BlackInterior: Black LeatherPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Immobilizer
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2022 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 21,939 KM
$102,988 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CR-V Blac...
 79,628 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 97,018 KM
$45,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory