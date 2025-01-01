Menu
2019 Ford F-150

240,890 KM

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
240,890KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E52KFB93623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4F888Z
  • Mileage 240,890 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
