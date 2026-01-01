Menu
#SAFTY CERTIFIED <br><div>#NO ACCIDENTS 2019 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED 5.0L V8 ENGINE IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES MUST SEE IN PERSON. ONE OF THE CLEANEST TRUCKS ON THE MARKET 167,000 KMS EQUIPPED WITH: - 4X4 DRIVETRAIN - SUPERCREW CAB - SHORT BED - BLUETOOTH - CRUISE CONTROL - POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS - ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE... #BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE #PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES 📍 TERMINAL MOTORS 📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 📞 (416) 527‑0101</div>

2019 Ford F-150

167,000 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

13471774

2019 Ford F-150

XLT Supercrew

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#NO ACCIDENTS

2019 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
5.0L V8 ENGINE

IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES MUST SEE IN PERSON.

ONE OF THE CLEANEST TRUCKS ON THE MARKET

167,000 KMS

EQUIPPED WITH:
- 4X4 DRIVETRAIN
- SUPERCREW CAB
- SHORT BED
- BLUETOOTH
- CRUISE CONTROL
- POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
- ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE...

#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES

📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2019 Ford F-150