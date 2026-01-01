$25,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Supercrew
2019 Ford F-150
XLT Supercrew
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#NO ACCIDENTS
2019 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
5.0L V8 ENGINE
IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES MUST SEE IN PERSON.
ONE OF THE CLEANEST TRUCKS ON THE MARKET
167,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
- 4X4 DRIVETRAIN
- SUPERCREW CAB
- SHORT BED
- BLUETOOTH
- CRUISE CONTROL
- POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
- ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE...
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101
#NO ACCIDENTS
2019 FORD F150 XLT CREW CAB SHORT BED
5.0L V8 ENGINE
IN GREAT CONDITION RUNS & DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES MUST SEE IN PERSON.
ONE OF THE CLEANEST TRUCKS ON THE MARKET
167,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
- 4X4 DRIVETRAIN
- SUPERCREW CAB
- SHORT BED
- BLUETOOTH
- CRUISE CONTROL
- POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS
- ALLOY WHEELS
AND MORE...
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Terminal Motors
2019 Chevrolet Camaro RS 63,000 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano SV AWD 108,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza 136,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email Terminal Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2019 Ford F-150