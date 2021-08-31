Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 7 6 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8031433

8031433 Stock #: P06051

P06051 VIN: 1FTEW1E53KFA37672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,768 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Parking Distance Sensors Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Limited Slip Differential Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Premium Audio Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors GPS System Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor 10-Speed A/T Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.