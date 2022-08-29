$42,988+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford
905-845-1646
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
43,311KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9061579
- Stock #: RC9575
- VIN: 1FTEW1E59KKD19774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,311 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Sunroof
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Flex Fuel Capability
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
