$48,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2019 Ford F-150
2019 Ford F-150
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
62,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9262432
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFB31083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,715 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9