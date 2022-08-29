Menu
2019 Ford F-150

62,715 KM

Details Features

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

62,715KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9262432
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFB31083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,715 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

