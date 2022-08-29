Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

67,093 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

  1. 9295051
  2. 9295051
  3. 9295051
  4. 9295051
  5. 9295051
  6. 9295051
  7. 9295051
  8. 9295051
  9. 9295051
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9295051
  • Stock #: 2T1243A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E48KFD37218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 67,093 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL
 115,010 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 204,449 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-3273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory