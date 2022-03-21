Menu
2019 Ford F-250

163,250 KM

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

XLT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8737019
  • Stock #: P6325
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BTXKEF91749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P6325
  • Mileage 163,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

