$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Flex
SE
2019 Ford Flex
SE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CLEAN TITLE
#NO ACCIDENTS #SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN PRICE! # 2-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED #NEW WINTER TIRES INCLUDED
2019 FORD FLEX SE FAMILY DRIVEN
In excellent condition, runs and drives flawlessly, and is fully loaded with premium features.
132,000 KMS
FEATURES INCLUDE:
-A/C
-BACK UP CAMERA
-7 PASSENGER
-CRUISE CONTROL
-BLUETOOTH
-ROOF RACKS
-REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS
# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
Price + HST
Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service - We stand behind our vehicles.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2019 Ford Flex