#CLEAN TITLE
#NO ACCIDENTS 
#SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN PRICE! 
# 2-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED 
#NEW WINTER TIRES INCLUDED 

 2019 FORD FLEX SE FAMILY DRIVEN In excellent condition, runs and drives flawlessly, and is fully loaded with premium features. 132,000 KMS FEATURES INCLUDE: -A/C -BACK UP CAMERA -7 PASSENGER -CRUISE CONTROL -BLUETOOTH -ROOF RACKS -REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS # BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! Price + HST Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive. Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service - We stand behind our vehicles. 

 TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 (416) 527-0101

2019 Ford Flex

132,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex

SE

12177217

2019 Ford Flex

SE

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

2019 Ford Flex