Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#CLEAN TITLE</span><br></div><div>#NO ACCIDENTS # SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN PRICE! # 2-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED #NEW WINTER TIRES INCLUDED 2019 FORD FLEX SE FAMILY DRIVEN VERY WELL KEPT In excellent condition, runs and drives flawlessly, and is fully loaded with premium features. 132,000 KMS FEATURES INCLUDE: -A/C -BACK UP CAMERA -7 PASSENGER -CRUISE CONTROL -BLUETOOTH -ROOF RACKS -REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS # BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! Price + HST Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive. Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service - We stand behind our vehicles. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5 (416) 527-0101 <br></div>

2019 Ford Flex

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Flex

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12337956

2019 Ford Flex

SE

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1743193797
  2. 1743193797
  3. 1743193797
  4. 1743193797
  5. 1743193797
  6. 1743193797
  7. 1743193797
  8. 1743193797
  9. 1743193797
  10. 1743193797
  11. 1743193797
  12. 1743193797
  13. 1743193797
  14. 1743193797
  15. 1743193797
  16. 1743193797
  17. 1743193797
  18. 1743193797
  19. 1743193798
  20. 1743193797
  21. 1743193798
  22. 1743193798
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMGK5B84KBA14666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

#CLEAN TITLE
#NO ACCIDENTS
# SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN PRICE!
# 2-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NEW WINTER TIRES INCLUDED

2019 FORD FLEX SE FAMILY DRIVEN VERY WELL KEPT

In excellent condition, runs and drives flawlessly, and is fully loaded with premium features.

132,000 KMS

FEATURES INCLUDE:
-A/C
-BACK UP CAMERA
-7 PASSENGER
-CRUISE CONTROL
-BLUETOOTH
-ROOF RACKS
-REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS

# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

Price + HST
Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.

Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service - We stand behind our vehicles.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sport for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Sport 106,000 KM $54,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 344,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE 117,000 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Flex