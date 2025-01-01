$16,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
SE
2019 Ford Flex
SE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMGK5B84KBA14666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CLEAN TITLE
#NO ACCIDENTS
# SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN PRICE!
# 2-YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NEW WINTER TIRES INCLUDED
2019 FORD FLEX SE FAMILY DRIVEN VERY WELL KEPT
In excellent condition, runs and drives flawlessly, and is fully loaded with premium features.
132,000 KMS
FEATURES INCLUDE:
-A/C
-BACK UP CAMERA
-7 PASSENGER
-CRUISE CONTROL
-BLUETOOTH
-ROOF RACKS
-REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS
# BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED – INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
Price + HST
Contact us today to book your appointment for viewing & test drive.
Quality Used Cars – Transparent Pricing – Exceptional Service - We stand behind our vehicles.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2019 Ford Flex