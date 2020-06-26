Menu
$29,156

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

3.5L V6 | Limited | Navigation | Leather | Park Assist | AWD | Appearance Package !

2019 Ford Flex

3.5L V6 | Limited | Navigation | Leather | Park Assist | AWD | Appearance Package !

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$29,156

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,157KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5266139
  • Stock #: A3155
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D84KBA12777
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

One of the most comfortable rides a Ford can give as this SUV crossover Flex's its strengths on pavement. Eat up the Kilometers securely with AWD and advanced trac roll over stability control, or let the good times roll while parked with the power third rows tailgate setting turning the tailgate of the Flex into your own mobile living room! No longer in production get them while they last! + +Oak-Land Ford Lincoln holds every pre-owned vehicle to a high-quality standard. All of our pre-owned vehicles are plus HST. Servicing Oakville for more than 50 years and 2 generations, Oak-land Ford Lincoln has become the premier source for vehicle sales and auto service in the GTA.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

