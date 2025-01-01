$16,256+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium 650A
2019 Ford Fusion
Hybrid Titanium 650A
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$16,256
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0RU9KR155845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7136
- Mileage 192,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
I4 Hybrid.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
