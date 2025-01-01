Menu
Recent Arrival!

I4 Hybrid.

Black Metallic 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 650A 650A 4D Sedan I4 Hybrid E-CVT Automatic FWD

2019 Ford Fusion

192,758 KM

$16,256

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium 650A

12536134

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Titanium 650A

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$16,256

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,758KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0RU9KR155845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7136
  • Mileage 192,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


I4 Hybrid.

Black Metallic 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 650A 650A 4D Sedan I4 Hybrid E-CVT Automatic FWD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-277-8520

$16,256

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2019 Ford Fusion