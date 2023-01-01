$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
38,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: P6651
- VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5154795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 38,473 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
