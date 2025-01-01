$47,256+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$47,256
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF8K5113659
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 401A.
Red 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 401A.
Red 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 32,000 KM $47,256 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Longhorn 91,886 KM $34,386 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 43,391 KM $54,244 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oak-Land Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-277-XXXX(click to show)
$47,256
+ taxes & licensing>
Oak-Land Ford
289-277-8520
2019 Ford Mustang