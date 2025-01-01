Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 401A.<br><br>Red 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD<br><br>Awards:<br> * JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)<br><br>Reviews:<br> * No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Ford Mustang

32,000 KM

$47,256

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

12645873

2019 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$47,256

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8FF8K5113659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Driver Seat, Mirrors & Ambient Lighting Memory, Equipment Group 401A.

Red 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2D Convertible 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS)

Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
$47,256

2019 Ford Mustang