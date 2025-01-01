Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Wheels: 19 x 8.5 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.<br><br>Red 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Convertible EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Ford Mustang

95,073 KM

Details Description Features

$28,756

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12690429

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12690429
  2. 12690429
  3. 12690429
  4. 12690429
  5. 12690429
  6. 12690429
  7. 12690429
  8. 12690429
  9. 12690429
  10. 12690429
  11. 12690429
Contact Seller

$28,756

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH4K5177153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Wheels: 19''' x 8.5''' Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.

Red 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Convertible EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD


Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 95,073 KM $28,756 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 138,205 KM $29,744 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SE for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE 76,335 KM $21,925 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,756

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2019 Ford Mustang