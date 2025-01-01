$28,756+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520
$28,756
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FATP8UH4K5177153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 95,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black Accent Package, Black Blade Decklid Spoiler, Black Front & Rear Pony Badges, Wheels: 19''' x 8.5''' Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum.
Red 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2D Convertible EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 10-Speed Automatic RWD
Reviews:
* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
