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<p data-start=708 data-end=789><strong data-start=708 data-end=789>2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe – 6-Speed Manual – Turbocharged Performance!</strong></p><p data-start=791 data-end=1138>Experience the perfect combination of classic Mustang styling and modern turbocharged performance with this 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe. Powered by Fords responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine and paired with a sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers an engaging driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy.</p><p data-start=1140 data-end=1312>Finished in a stunning deep blue metallic, this Mustang turns heads everywhere it goes and offers the aggressive styling and performance that have made the Mustang an icon.</p><p data-start=1314 data-end=1335><strong data-start=1314 data-end=1335>Features Include:</strong></p><ul data-start=1336 data-end=1652><li data-section-id=w3zdih data-start=1336 data-end=1371>2.3L EcoBoost Turbocharged Engine</li><li data-section-id=obxazc data-start=1372 data-end=1401>6-Speed Manual Transmission</li><li data-section-id=1751o0w data-start=1402 data-end=1421>Push Button Start</li><li data-section-id=1tas6zj data-start=1422 data-end=1437>Backup Camera</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=1438 data-end=1462>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=1ck5ydw data-start=1463 data-end=1479>Cruise Control</li><li data-section-id=1ce2iba data-start=1480 data-end=1504>Selectable Drive Modes</li><li data-section-id=bcdogv data-start=1505 data-end=1529>LED Signature Lighting</li><li data-section-id=1h79zxd data-start=1530 data-end=1548>Air Conditioning</li><li data-section-id=1wcb1n4 data-start=1549 data-end=1581>Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</li><li data-section-id=16lu27f data-start=1582 data-end=1604>Factory Alloy Wheels</li><li data-section-id=h2kbia data-start=1605 data-end=1620>Keyless Entry</li><li data-section-id=jevozw data-start=1621 data-end=1652>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</li></ul><p data-start=1654 data-end=1800>This Mustang has been well cared for and offers an excellent opportunity to own a modern sports coupe with the enjoyment of a manual transmission.</p><p data-start=1802 data-end=1892>Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.</p><p data-start=1894 data-end=2127><strong data-start=1894 data-end=1933>Whats Included with Certification:</strong><br>• The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty.<br data-start=2034 data-end=2037>• Fresh oil change and fluid top-up service.<br data-start=2081 data-end=2084>• Professional detailing prior to delivery.</p><p data-start=2129 data-end=2334>At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.</p><p data-start=2336 data-end=2368><strong data-start=2336 data-end=2368>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p data-start=2370 data-end=2402>Contact Us Today:<br data-start=2387 data-end=2390>905-339-3330</p>

2019 Ford Mustang

110,975 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Watch This Vehicle
14274146

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

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Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,975KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FA6P8THXK5162901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,975 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe – 6-Speed Manual – Turbocharged Performance!

Experience the perfect combination of classic Mustang styling and modern turbocharged performance with this 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe. Powered by Ford's responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine and paired with a sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers an engaging driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy.

Finished in a stunning deep blue metallic, this Mustang turns heads everywhere it goes and offers the aggressive styling and performance that have made the Mustang an icon.

Features Include:

  • 2.3L EcoBoost Turbocharged Engine
  • 6-Speed Manual Transmission
  • Push Button Start
  • Backup Camera
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Cruise Control
  • Selectable Drive Modes
  • LED Signature Lighting
  • Air Conditioning
  • Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
  • Factory Alloy Wheels
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls

This Mustang has been well cared for and offers an excellent opportunity to own a modern sports coupe with the enjoyment of a manual transmission.

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What's Included with Certification:
• The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty.
• Fresh oil change and fluid top-up service.
• Professional detailing prior to delivery.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.

Financing Options Available!

Contact Us Today:
905-339-3330

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

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905-339-XXXX

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905-339-3330

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2019 Ford Mustang