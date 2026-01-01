$18,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 110,975 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe – 6-Speed Manual – Turbocharged Performance!
Experience the perfect combination of classic Mustang styling and modern turbocharged performance with this 2019 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe. Powered by Ford's responsive 2.3L EcoBoost engine and paired with a sought-after 6-speed manual transmission, this Mustang delivers an engaging driving experience while maintaining impressive fuel economy.
Finished in a stunning deep blue metallic, this Mustang turns heads everywhere it goes and offers the aggressive styling and performance that have made the Mustang an icon.
Features Include:
- 2.3L EcoBoost Turbocharged Engine
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission
- Push Button Start
- Backup Camera
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Selectable Drive Modes
- LED Signature Lighting
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
- Factory Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
This Mustang has been well cared for and offers an excellent opportunity to own a modern sports coupe with the enjoyment of a manual transmission.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What's Included with Certification:
• The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty.
• Fresh oil change and fluid top-up service.
• Professional detailing prior to delivery.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.
Financing Options Available!
Contact Us Today:
905-339-3330
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