$36,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,997
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2019 Ford Mustang
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$36,997
+ taxes & licensing
18,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8492160
- Stock #: D2T598A
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH3K5164408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,227 KM
Vehicle Features
Rear Wheel Drive
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2