2019 Ford Mustang

18,227 KM

Details Features

$36,997

+ tax & licensing
$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$36,997

+ taxes & licensing

18,227KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492160
  • Stock #: D2T598A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH3K5164408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,227 KM

Vehicle Features

Rear Wheel Drive
n/a

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

