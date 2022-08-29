2019 Ford Mustang

$46,980 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 0 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9086458

9086458 Stock #: K9286

K9286 VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5162881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 26,015 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $48 480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - DIGITAL DASH - AUTOMATIC - REMOTE START - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - LEATHER - PERFORMACE PKG - NAVIGATION - 401A EQUIPMENT GROUP MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.