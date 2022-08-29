Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

26,015 KM

Details Description Features

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

GT Premium | PERFORMACE PKG | NAV | DIGITAL DASH |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

26,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9086458
  • Stock #: K9286
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5162881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 26,015 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Ford-Mustang-2019-id9101169.html

Vehicle Features

** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $48
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - DIGITAL DASH - AUTOMATIC - REMOTE START - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - LEATHER - PERFORMACE PKG - NAVIGATION - 401A EQUIPMENT GROUP MUCH MORE!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

