2019 Ford Mustang
GT Premium | PERFORMACE PKG | NAV | DIGITAL DASH |
26,015KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9086458
- Stock #: K9286
- VIN: 1FA6P8CFXK5162881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 26,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $48
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! LOW KMS!! KEY FEATURES: - DIGITAL DASH - AUTOMATIC - REMOTE START - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - LEATHER - PERFORMACE PKG - NAVIGATION - 401A EQUIPMENT GROUP MUCH MORE!!
