Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Ranger

94,084 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle
12414648

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12414648
  2. 12414648
  3. 12414648
  4. 12414648
  5. 12414648
  6. 12414648
  7. 12414648
  8. 12414648
  9. 12414648
  10. 12414648
  11. 12414648
  12. 12414648
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTER4FH7KLA71973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid 78,205 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 137,623 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 440 I Xdrive for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 440 I Xdrive 129,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger