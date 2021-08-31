Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Ranger

53,998 KM

Details Description Features

$41,688

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,688

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,688

+ taxes & licensing

53,998KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7809492
  • Stock #: RC9398
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH5KLA06605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,998 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Ranger Lariat 4X4 is equipped with a 2.3L EcoBoost engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 501A equipment group, Lariat series, B&O premium audio, technology package, adaptive cruise control, remote start, white platinum exterior paint, black leather interior seats, running boards, trailer tow package, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, heated front seats, blind-spot info system, FordPass Connect, forward and reverse sensing system, lane-keeping system, pre-collision assist, rear view camera, SYNC 3, and much more!Want more information or to book a test drive? Call us at @1-888-283-6702 or Text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 Stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Proudly serving the cities and towns of: Kitchener Guelph Waterloo Hamilton Oakville Toronto Windsor London Niagara Falls Cambridge Orillia Bracebridge Barrie Mississauga Brampton Simcoe Burlington Ottawa Sarnia Port Elgin Kincardine Listowel Collingwood Arthur Wiarton Brantford St. Catharines Newmarket Stratford Peterborough Kingston Sudbury Sault Ste Marie Welland Oshawa Whitby Cobourg Belleville Trenton Petawawa North Bay Huntsville Gananoque Brockville Napanee Arnprior Bancroft Owen Sound Chatham St. Thomas Leamington Milton Ajax Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear Sliding Window
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SECURITY ALARM
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2018 Ford Escape SEL
 49,223 KM
$25,488 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-350 Supe...
 51,824 KM
$89,988 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 58,617 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory