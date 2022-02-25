Menu
2019 Ford Ranger

66,189 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

66,189KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8448774
  • Stock #: RC9471
  • VIN: 1FTER4FH7KLA51724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,189 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, lease return, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Ranger SueprCrew 4X4 is equipped with a 2.3L 4 cylinder engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission. Options include: 302A equipment group, remote vehicle start, sport appearance package, adaptive cruise control, FX4 off-road package, running boards, trailer tow package, FordPass connect, lane-keeping system, rearview camera, and much more!Exterior: MagneticInterior: Black ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Rear Defroster
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Automatic head lights
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Terrain
Tires Rear All Terrain
Front collision mitigation

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

