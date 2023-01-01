Menu
1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Transit T-250 medium roof cargo van equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 101A equipment group, fixed rear door glass, HD trailer tow package, short power/heated mirrors, cruise control, and much more.Exterior: WhiteInterior: Pewter vinyl Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our clients loan approvals.

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,148KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2CM7KKB74710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # RC9791
  • Mileage 26,148 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 Ford Transit T-250 medium roof cargo van equipped with a 3.7L V6 engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Options include: 101A equipment group, fixed rear door glass, HD trailer tow package, short power/heated mirrors, cruise control, and much more.Exterior: WhiteInterior: Pewter vinyl Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Remote Entry

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Flex Fuel Capability
Hill Ascent Control
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

2019 Ford Transit