2019 Ford Transit

120,012 KM

Details Features

$25,344

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

T-150

2019 Ford Transit

T-150

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$25,344

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,012KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYE1YM5KKB03486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 4B010B
  • Mileage 120,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford Transit