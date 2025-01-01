Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Transit 250

129,785 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Transit 250

Watch This Vehicle
12928556

2019 Ford Transit 250

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

  1. 12928556
  2. 12928556
  3. 12928556
  4. 12928556
  5. 12928556
  6. 12928556
  7. 12928556
  8. 12928556
  9. 12928556
  10. 12928556
  11. 12928556
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,785KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTYR2XM5KKB41246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P7231X
  • Mileage 129,785 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oak-Land Ford

Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 136,535 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks S for sale in Oakville, ON
2023 Nissan Kicks S 50,407 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Nissan Rogue SV 176,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Oak-Land Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-277-XXXX

(click to show)

289-277-8520

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2019 Ford Transit 250