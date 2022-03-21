$44,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr shelves
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8944363
- Stock #: 3153
- VIN: 1FTYR2YM8KKA22010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 94,067 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO Shelves and divider ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, BLUE TOOTH, back up sensors ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,
SAFETY INCLUDED ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING
One owner clean car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DjQJzSzO5nKQOG6ApV1hCLfpN1BnSaul
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION BLUE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
