Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

94,067 KM

Details Description Features

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr shelves

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr shelves

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

94,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8944363
  • Stock #: 3153
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YM8KKA22010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 94,067 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO Shelves and divider ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, BLUE TOOTH, back up sensors ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUISE CONTROL,

SAFETY INCLUDED ALL NEW BRAKES INSTALLED DAY OF LISTING

One owner clean car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DjQJzSzO5nKQOG6ApV1hCLfpN1BnSaul

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION BLUE  EXTERIOR ON   GREY  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Ford Transit Co...
 29,679 KM
$40,000 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 118,797 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Tou...
 25,880 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-337-XXXX

(click to show)

905-337-9339

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory