$39,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-337-9339
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr SHILVES
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9071896
- Stock #: 3184
- VIN: 1FTYR2YM0KKA22017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 131,371 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr CARGO VAN SHILVES , DIVIDER , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS, CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK UP SENSORS,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, …
SAFETY INCLUDED, NO ACCIDENT
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WHITE EXTERIOR ON GREY INTERIOR
CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0FVqyU4o4wJNwPE1K2Ftxk6QHUsonwEn
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.