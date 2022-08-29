Menu
2019 Ford Transit

131,371 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr SHILVES

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071896
  • Stock #: 3184
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YM0KKA22017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 131,371 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr CARGO VAN SHILVES , DIVIDER , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, BACK UP SENSORS,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA, …

SAFETY INCLUDED, NO ACCIDENT

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WHITE  EXTERIOR ON   GREY INTERIOR

CLEAN car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0FVqyU4o4wJNwPE1K2Ftxk6QHUsonwEn

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Conventional Spare Tire

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

