2019 Ford Transit

19,696 KM

$63,999

+ tax & licensing
$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT LOW KM 19696KM PASSENGER

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT LOW KM 19696KM PASSENGER

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

$63,999

+ taxes & licensing

19,696KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9338986
  Stock #: 3249
  VIN: 1FBZX2ZM1KKB05064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 10
  • Mileage 19,696 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

Low km   T-350 148" PASSENGERS VAN , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS,POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS,  CRUIZE CONTROL, ,A/C,BLUE TOOTH,BACK UP CAMERA,

SAFETY INCLUDED,

CLEAN CAR FAX available at no extra cost 

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

