<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>#CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div>#NO ACCIDENTS </div><div>#WELL MAINTAINED </div><div>#GREY ON BLACK</div><div><br></div><div>2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED</div><div> – 162,000 KMS </div><div><br></div><div> THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY ITS PREVIOUS OWNER — CLEAN BODY, STRONG ENGINE, AND READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. </div><div> ✔ 5.3L V8 ENGINE</div><div> ✔ 4X4 DRIVETRAIN</div><div> ✔ CREW CAB</div><div> ✔ BACKUP CAMERA</div><div> ✔ BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY</div><div> ✔ TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY</div><div> ✔ POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS</div><div> ✔ CRUISE CONTROL</div><div> ✔ AIR CONDITIONING</div><div> ✔ BEDLINER</div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> ✔ ALLOY WHEELS</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> ✔ APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;> #BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE #PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES 📍 TERMINAL MOTORS 📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5 📞 (416) 527‑0101</span></div>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

162,000 KM

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

13117916

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,000KM
VIN 2GTV2MEC2K1179059

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #NO ACCIDENTS #WELL MAINTAINED #GREY ON BLACK
2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED – 162,000 KMS 
 THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY ITS PREVIOUS OWNER — CLEAN BODY, STRONG ENGINE, AND READY FOR WORK OR PLAY.  ✔ 5.3L V8 ENGINE ✔ 4X4 DRIVETRAIN ✔ CREW CAB ✔ BACKUP CAMERA ✔ BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ✔ TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY ✔ POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS ✔ CRUISE CONTROL ✔ AIR CONDITIONING ✔ BEDLINER ✔ ALLOY WHEELS ✔ APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO
 #BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES

📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101

