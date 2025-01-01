$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,000KM
VIN 2GTV2MEC2K1179059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #NO ACCIDENTS #WELL MAINTAINED #GREY ON BLACK
2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED – 162,000 KMS
THIS TRUCK HAS BEEN WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY ITS PREVIOUS OWNER — CLEAN BODY, STRONG ENGINE, AND READY FOR WORK OR PLAY. ✔ 5.3L V8 ENGINE ✔ 4X4 DRIVETRAIN ✔ CREW CAB ✔ BACKUP CAMERA ✔ BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY ✔ TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY ✔ POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS ✔ CRUISE CONTROL ✔ AIR CONDITIONING ✔ BEDLINER ✔ ALLOY WHEELS ✔ APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID AUTO
#BEING SOLD CERTIFIED – SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE
#PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN OR EXTRA FEES
📍 TERMINAL MOTORS
📍 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
📞 (416) 527‑0101
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2019 GMC Sierra 1500