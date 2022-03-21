Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

101,972 KM

Details Description Features

$54,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,988

+ taxes & licensing

101,972KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8950093
  • Stock #: F2018A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FEL8KZ136310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,972 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is equipped with a 6.2L 48cylinder engine and an automatic transmission.Exterior: BlackInterior"" Black Perks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery.We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS:Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pmFriday: 9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday: 9:00am - 5:00pmSunday: CLOSEDAppointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Sliding Window
Climate Control
8 Cylinder Engine
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kennedy Ford

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 101,972 KM
$54,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer S...
 62,375 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT
 78,161 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Call Dealer

905-845-XXXX

(click to show)

905-845-1646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory