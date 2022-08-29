2019 GMC Sierra 1500...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,988 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9305566

9305566 Stock #: B1873A

B1873A VIN: 1GTR9CED4KZ184643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,144 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Telematics Pass through rear seat A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.