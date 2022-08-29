Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

87,144 KM

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

87,144KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9305566
  • Stock #: B1873A
  • VIN: 1GTR9CED4KZ184643

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,144 KM

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation is now available at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON. Options include: cruise control, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, trailer brake controller, dual climate control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, front bench seating, black rims, and much more!Exterior: BlackInterior: Grey ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
8 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

