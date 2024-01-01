2019 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>Limited Time Offer: Financing at 8.99% / 6 Months Payment Deferral / $0 Down Payment / Private Viewings Available / Appointments Preferred / Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available / Curbside Pick Up Available<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>CARPLAY / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / REVERSE CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / SMART KEY / REMOTE STARTER / And More...<br/></span><span> </span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>While walk-ins are welcome, we encourage scheduling appointments for a smoother and more personalized experience.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>This 2019 Honda CRV is equipped with luxury features including Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Premium Sound System, and much more. Meticulously maintained, both the exterior and interior are in great condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification, and licensing. Trade-ins are welcomed.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>Financing Available For All Credit Types Starting at 8.99% O.A.C. Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral Available. Our financing options cater to individuals with good, bad, or no credit history. Additionally, we offer up to 6 months with no payments and completely open loans with no early repayment fees. Our streamlined credit application process ensures quick approvals. Same-day delivery options are also accessible.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>Our state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot auto service center is staffed with licensed mechanics and is open to the public. From routine maintenance like oil changes and brake services to major repairs such as engine replacements, our service center caters to all automotive needs. Loaner vehicles are available for extended service requirements.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>We are Oakvilles premier destination for rust proofing services. Schedule an appointment to protect your vehicle from corrosion.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>Experience Excellence at Rogers Motors. Rogers Motors proudly stands as Oakvilles largest used car dealership, renowned for providing top-quality used vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. Family-owned and operated since 2004, with over 10,000 vehicles sold, we are committed to delivering exceptional service.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>At Rogers Motors, we prioritize customer satisfaction above all else. With a focus on love, honesty, integrity, and transparency, we strive to ensure that every guest leaves our dealership happier than when they arrived. With an average rating of 4.9/5 from over 1000 online reviews, we invite you to experience car shopping and service the way it should be.<br/><br/></span></p><p style=color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.87);text-align: left;><span>Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness.<br/></span><span>Visit us online at www.rogersmotors.ca</span></p>

2019 Honda CR-V

142,000 KM

Details Description

$21,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD - SUNROOF - LEATHER - TECH FEATURES

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD - SUNROOF - LEATHER - TECH FEATURES

Location

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

  1. 11563365
  2. 11563365
  3. 11563365
  4. 11563365
  5. 11563365
  6. 11563365
  7. 11563365
  8. 11563365
  9. 11563365
  10. 11563365
  11. 11563365
  12. 11563365
  13. 11563365
  14. 11563365
  15. 11563365
  16. 11563365
  17. 11563365
  18. 11563365
  19. 11563365
  20. 11563365
  21. 11563365
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H87KH147824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RKH1478239
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited Time Offer: Financing at 8.99% / 6 Months Payment Deferral / $0 Down Payment / Private Viewings Available / Appointments Preferred / Online Purchase and FREE Delivery Available / Curbside Pick Up Available

CARPLAY / BLINDSPOT CAMERA / ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL / FRONT COLLISION WARNING / LANE ASSIST / REVERSE CAMERA / SUNROOF / BLUETOOTH / HEATED SEATS / SMART KEY / REMOTE STARTER / And More...

While walk-ins are welcome, we encourage scheduling appointments for a smoother and more personalized experience.

This 2019 Honda CRV is equipped with luxury features including Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Heated Seats, Bluetooth Connectivity, Premium Sound System, and much more. Meticulously maintained, both the exterior and interior are in great condition. Prices are subject to taxes, certification, and licensing. Trade-ins are welcomed.

Financing Available For All Credit Types Starting at 8.99% O.A.C. Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral Available. Our financing options cater to individuals with good, bad, or no credit history. Additionally, we offer up to 6 months with no payments and completely open loans with no early repayment fees. Our streamlined credit application process ensures quick approvals. Same-day delivery options are also accessible.

Our state-of-the-art 10,000 square foot auto service center is staffed with licensed mechanics and is open to the public. From routine maintenance like oil changes and brake services to major repairs such as engine replacements, our service center caters to all automotive needs. Loaner vehicles are available for extended service requirements.

We are Oakville's premier destination for rust proofing services. Schedule an appointment to protect your vehicle from corrosion.

Experience Excellence at Rogers Motors. Rogers Motors proudly stands as Oakville's largest used car dealership, renowned for providing top-quality used vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, and minivans. Family-owned and operated since 2004, with over 10,000 vehicles sold, we are committed to delivering exceptional service.

At Rogers Motors, we prioritize customer satisfaction above all else. With a focus on love, honesty, integrity, and transparency, we strive to ensure that every guest leaves our dealership happier than when they arrived. With an average rating of 4.9/5 from over 1000 online reviews, we invite you to experience car shopping and service the way it should be.

Rogers Motors. Driving Happiness.
Visit us online at www.rogersmotors.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Roger's Motors

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS 49,000 KM $29,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2020 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 129,000 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2022 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 62,000 KM $46,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Roger's Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Roger's Motors

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-618-XXXX

(click to show)

905-618-0350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,988

+ taxes & licensing

Roger's Motors

905-618-0350

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V