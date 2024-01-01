$34,890+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD
Location
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
905-334-3596
Certified
$34,890
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the ultimate family adventure in this stunning 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring! This luxurious minivan is packed with features that will make every journey smooth and enjoyable. With its sleek Gray exterior and plush Black leather interior, the Odyssey Touring is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Odyssey has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for confident handling.
Slide into the driver's seat and enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and power adjustable seats that will keep you comfortable on even the longest drives. With a sunroof and rear entertainment system, your passengers will be entertained and relaxed, while the advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring provide peace of mind for the whole family. This Odyssey Touring is ready for your family adventures, with 118,562km on the odometer, a clean CARFAX report, and a warranty available.
Here are Honda Odyssey Touring's most enticing features:
19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | AUTO HIGHBEAM HEADLIGHTS | BRAKE ASSIST | EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | FULLY AUTO HEADLIGHTS | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER SUNROOF | REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT | KEYLESS ENTRY | & MORE!!
Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to schedule a test drive.
