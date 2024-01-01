Menu
Get ready to experience the ultimate family adventure in this stunning 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring! This luxurious minivan is packed with features that will make every journey smooth and enjoyable. With its sleek Gray exterior and plush Black leather interior, the Odyssey Touring is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Odyssey has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for confident handling.

Slide into the drivers seat and enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and power adjustable seats that will keep you comfortable on even the longest drives. With a sunroof and rear entertainment system, your passengers will be entertained and relaxed, while the advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring provide peace of mind for the whole family. This Odyssey Touring is ready for your family adventures, with 118,562km on the odometer, a clean CARFAX report, and a warranty available.

Here are Honda Odyssey Tourings most enticing features:

19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | AUTO HIGHBEAM HEADLIGHTS | BRAKE ASSIST | EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | FULLY AUTO HEADLIGHTS | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER SUNROOF | REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT | KEYLESS ENTRY | & MORE!!

Dont miss your chance to own this incredible 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to schedule a test drive.

2019 Honda Odyssey Touring 8PASS|NAVI|SUNROOF|LEATHER|DVD

$34,890 + tax & licensing

VIN 5FNRL6H83KB505255

Exterior Colour Gray
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Minivan / Van
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 6-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Mileage 118,562 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate family adventure in this stunning 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring! This luxurious minivan is packed with features that will make every journey smooth and enjoyable. With its sleek Gray exterior and plush Black leather interior, the Odyssey Touring is sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Odyssey has been meticulously maintained and comes equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive for confident handling.

Slide into the driver's seat and enjoy the comfort of heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, and power adjustable seats that will keep you comfortable on even the longest drives. With a sunroof and rear entertainment system, your passengers will be entertained and relaxed, while the advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring provide peace of mind for the whole family. This Odyssey Touring is ready for your family adventures, with 118,562km on the odometer, a clean CARFAX report, and a warranty available.

Here are Honda Odyssey Touring's most enticing features:

19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | APPLECARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO | AUTO HIGHBEAM HEADLIGHTS | BRAKE ASSIST | EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | FULLY AUTO HEADLIGHTS | HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | MEMORY SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | ACTIVE BLINDSPOT ASSIST | POWER LIFTGATE | POWER SUNROOF | REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT | KEYLESS ENTRY | & MORE!!

Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring. Visit Alfaisal Motors Ltd. today to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
HD Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

