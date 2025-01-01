Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/ Navigation – Safety, Comfort & Peace of Mind</strong></p><p>Looking for a reliable, family-friendly minivan that offers top safety features and modern technology? This 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the perfect choice. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, this Odyssey has been well cared for and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p><strong>Safety Comes First</strong><br />Honda’s commitment to safety ensures you and your passengers are protected on every drive. This Odyssey is equipped with advanced safety features, including:</p><ul><li><p>Honda Sensing® Suite – A comprehensive driver-assist system with:</p><ul><li>Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) to help reduce the impact of frontal collisions.</li><li>Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) to help keep you on the road and in your lane.</li><li>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to maintain a safe following distance for highway driving.</li><li>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) to keep you centered in your lane for added confidence.</li></ul></li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor to alert you to vehicles in your blind spot and traffic when reversing.</p></li><li><p>Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines to help you park and back up safely.</p></li><li><p>Honda LaneWatch™ with a live passenger-side camera feed to enhance visibility when changing lanes.</p></li><li><p>Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control to improve handling in various driving conditions.</p></li><li><p>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to reduce wheel lockup for better control during sudden stops.</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to notify you when tire pressure is low for safer driving.</p></li><li><p>Advanced Airbag System, including front, side curtain, and driver’s knee airbags for all-around protection.</p></li><li><p>Child Safety Features, including rear door child locks and LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) for secure car seat installation.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Why Choose This Odyssey?</strong></p><ul><li>Local Ontario Vehicle with no out-of-province history.</li><li>Clean Carfax with no reported accidents for peace of mind.</li><li>Well-Maintained and Fully Loaded with premium features like leather seating, a power tailgate, sunroof, and built-in navigation.</li></ul><p>With a smooth ride, spacious interior, and top-tier safety, this 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the ultimate family vehicle.</p><p>Don’t miss out. Visit us today for a test drive.</p><p><strong>Certification and Additional Details</strong></p><p>The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification:</strong></p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for added peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be completed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new upon pickup.</li></ul><p>At Twin Oaks Auto, we are dedicated to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available</strong></p><p>We offer <strong>flexible financing options</strong> tailored to your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong></p><p>Call us at <strong>905-339-3330</strong> or visit us at <strong>2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</strong>.</p><p>(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p>For more information, visit our website at <strong>TwinOaksAuto.com</strong> to view additional photos, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p>

2019 Honda Odyssey

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L NAVI

Watch This Vehicle
12260590

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX-L NAVI

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1741452861
  2. 1741452868
  3. 1741452874
  4. 1741452881
  5. 1741452888
  6. 1741452896
  7. 1741452902
  8. 1741452909
  9. 1741452916
  10. 1741452922
  11. 1741452928
  12. 1741452935
  13. 1741452941
  14. 1741452947
  15. 1741452953
  16. 1741452959
  17. 1741452965
  18. 1741452972
  19. 1741452978
  20. 1741452985
  21. 1741452992
  22. 1741452998
  23. 1741453004
  24. 1741453010
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H60KB506832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/ Navigation – Safety, Comfort & Peace of Mind

Looking for a reliable, family-friendly minivan that offers top safety features and modern technology? This 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the perfect choice. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, this Odyssey has been well cared for and is ready for its next adventure.

Safety Comes First
Honda’s commitment to safety ensures you and your passengers are protected on every drive. This Odyssey is equipped with advanced safety features, including:

  • Honda Sensing® Suite – A comprehensive driver-assist system with:

    • Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) to help reduce the impact of frontal collisions.
    • Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) to help keep you on the road and in your lane.
    • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to maintain a safe following distance for highway driving.
    • Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) to keep you centered in your lane for added confidence.

  • Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor to alert you to vehicles in your blind spot and traffic when reversing.

  • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines to help you park and back up safely.

  • Honda LaneWatch™ with a live passenger-side camera feed to enhance visibility when changing lanes.

  • Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control to improve handling in various driving conditions.

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to reduce wheel lockup for better control during sudden stops.

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to notify you when tire pressure is low for safer driving.

  • Advanced Airbag System, including front, side curtain, and driver’s knee airbags for all-around protection.

  • Child Safety Features, including rear door child locks and LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) for secure car seat installation.

Why Choose This Odyssey?

  • Local Ontario Vehicle with no out-of-province history.
  • Clean Carfax with no reported accidents for peace of mind.
  • Well-Maintained and Fully Loaded with premium features like leather seating, a power tailgate, sunroof, and built-in navigation.

With a smooth ride, spacious interior, and top-tier safety, this 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the ultimate family vehicle.

Don’t miss out. Visit us today for a test drive.

Certification and Additional Details

The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for added peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be completed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new upon pickup.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are dedicated to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.

Financing Options Available

We offer flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today

Call us at 905-339-3330 or visit us at 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2.

(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

For more information, visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional photos, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SE S-AWC 108,800 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 Manual 133,970 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Volvo XC60 T5 AWD Momentum 86,100 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Odyssey