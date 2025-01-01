$33,990+ tax & licensing
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$33,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/ Navigation – Safety, Comfort & Peace of Mind
Looking for a reliable, family-friendly minivan that offers top safety features and modern technology? This 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the perfect choice. A local Ontario vehicle with a clean Carfax, this Odyssey has been well cared for and is ready for its next adventure.
Safety Comes First
Honda’s commitment to safety ensures you and your passengers are protected on every drive. This Odyssey is equipped with advanced safety features, including:
Honda Sensing® Suite – A comprehensive driver-assist system with:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) to help reduce the impact of frontal collisions.
- Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM) to help keep you on the road and in your lane.
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to maintain a safe following distance for highway driving.
- Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) to keep you centered in your lane for added confidence.
Blind Spot Information System (BSI) with Cross Traffic Monitor to alert you to vehicles in your blind spot and traffic when reversing.
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with Guidelines to help you park and back up safely.
Honda LaneWatch™ with a live passenger-side camera feed to enhance visibility when changing lanes.
Vehicle Stability Assist™ (VSA®) with Traction Control to improve handling in various driving conditions.
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) to reduce wheel lockup for better control during sudden stops.
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) to notify you when tire pressure is low for safer driving.
Advanced Airbag System, including front, side curtain, and driver’s knee airbags for all-around protection.
Child Safety Features, including rear door child locks and LATCH (Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children) for secure car seat installation.
Why Choose This Odyssey?
- Local Ontario Vehicle with no out-of-province history.
- Clean Carfax with no reported accidents for peace of mind.
- Well-Maintained and Fully Loaded with premium features like leather seating, a power tailgate, sunroof, and built-in navigation.
With a smooth ride, spacious interior, and top-tier safety, this 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Navigation is the ultimate family vehicle.
Don’t miss out. Visit us today for a test drive.
Certification and Additional Details
The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for added peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be completed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new upon pickup.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are dedicated to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new vehicle, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free.
Financing Options Available
We offer flexible financing options tailored to your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today
Call us at 905-339-3330 or visit us at 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2.
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
For more information, visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional photos, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
