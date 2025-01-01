$38,888+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$38,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 84,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – Fully Loaded, Local, and Immaculate
Take your family driving experience to the next level with this 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring. This top-trim model is a local Ontario vehicle, clean inside and out, and loaded with every feature you could want in a modern minivan.
Powered by a smooth and efficient 3.5L V6 engine, the Odyssey Touring delivers both comfort and confidence on the road. Whether you're running errands or heading out on a long road trip, this van does it all in style.
Key Features:
Leather-trimmed seating for 8
Rear-seat entertainment system with Blu-ray player
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System
Power sliding side doors and hands-free power liftgate
Honda Sensing safety suite: Collision Mitigation Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Road Departure Mitigation
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Wireless charging pad
11-speaker premium audio system
CabinTalk & CabinWatch in-car communication system
Tri-zone automatic climate control
One-touch 2nd-row seats for easy access to the 3rd row
Power front seats with driver’s memory
LED headlights and fog lights
Stylish 19” alloy wheels
Remote start and proximity key with push-button start
Factory sunroof
This Odyssey has been well cared for and shows pride of ownership throughout. A perfect blend of practicality, luxury, and advanced tech – ideal for families who don’t want to compromise.
Ready for its next home. Test drives available by appointment.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
