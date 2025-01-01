$36,790+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
2019 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$36,790
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 99,800 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – The Ultimate Family Minivan with Luxury and Technology
Elevate your family's travel experience with the 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – the top-tier trim that combines spacious comfort, advanced technology, and premium features in one of the most reliable minivans on the market. This Odyssey is designed for those who demand convenience, safety, and refinement on every drive.
Power & Performance:
3.5L i-VTEC V6 engine producing 280 hp for smooth, confident acceleration
10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for refined control
Intelligent Traction Management with Snow Mode for added confidence in tough conditions
Idle Stop feature for enhanced fuel efficiency
Interior & Comfort:
Roomy 8-passenger seating with premium perforated leather upholstery
Power-adjustable front seats with driver’s seat memory
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated second-row outboard seats
Tri-zone automatic climate control with humidity control and air filtration
CabinTalk™ in-car PA system – speak clearly to rear passengers through speakers or headphones
CabinWatch™ rear seat monitor with night vision – keep an eye on the kids without turning around
Magic Slide™ second-row seats – easily access the third row or adjust seating configurations
Power sliding doors and power tailgate with hands-free access
Technology & Entertainment:
Advanced Rear Entertainment System with 10.2-inch display, Blu-ray player, and built-in streaming apps
HondaVAC™ built-in vacuum for easy interior cleanup
Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and 3D mapping
8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™
Premium 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer
Wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones
Multiple USB ports and HDMI input for versatile connectivity
Safety & Driver Assistance:
Honda Sensing® suite:
Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS)
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor
Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
Front and rear parking sensors
Exterior Highlights:
Stylish 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels
LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights
Power folding mirrors with integrated turn signals
Acoustic windshield and front side glass for a quieter cabin
Roof rails for added versatility
This 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring is the perfect balance of family function and premium features. Whether you're heading to hockey practice, a weekend getaway, or the grocery store, it’s built to handle it all with comfort, technology, and peace of mind.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330