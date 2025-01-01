Menu
<p data-start=95 data-end=182><strong data-start=95 data-end=182>2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – The Ultimate Family Minivan with Luxury and Technology</strong></p><p data-start=184 data-end=503>Elevate your familys travel experience with the 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring – the top-tier trim that combines spacious comfort, advanced technology, and premium features in one of the most reliable minivans on the market. This Odyssey is designed for those who demand convenience, safety, and refinement on every drive.</p><p data-start=505 data-end=529><strong data-start=505 data-end=529>Power & Performance:</strong></p><ul data-start=530 data-end=827><li data-start=530 data-end=607><p data-start=532 data-end=607>3.5L i-VTEC V6 engine producing 280 hp for smooth, confident acceleration</p></li><li data-start=608 data-end=684><p data-start=610 data-end=684>10-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters for refined control</p></li><li data-start=685 data-end=776><p data-start=687 data-end=776>Intelligent Traction Management with Snow Mode for added confidence in tough conditions</p></li><li data-start=777 data-end=827><p data-start=779 data-end=827>Idle Stop feature for enhanced fuel efficiency</p></li></ul><p data-start=829 data-end=852><strong data-start=829 data-end=852>Interior & Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=853 data-end=1505><li data-start=853 data-end=925><p data-start=855 data-end=925>Roomy 8-passenger seating with premium perforated leather upholstery</p></li><li data-start=926 data-end=984><p data-start=928 data-end=984>Power-adjustable front seats with driver’s seat memory</p></li><li data-start=985 data-end=1026><p data-start=987 data-end=1026>Heated and <strong data-start=998 data-end=1012>ventilated</strong> front seats</p></li><li data-start=1027 data-end=1063><p data-start=1029 data-end=1063>Heated second-row outboard seats</p></li><li data-start=1064 data-end=1143><p data-start=1066 data-end=1143>Tri-zone automatic climate control with humidity control and air filtration</p></li><li data-start=1144 data-end=1241><p data-start=1146 data-end=1241>CabinTalk™ in-car PA system – speak clearly to rear passengers through speakers or headphones</p></li><li data-start=1242 data-end=1342><p data-start=1244 data-end=1342>CabinWatch™ rear seat monitor with night vision – keep an eye on the kids without turning around</p></li><li data-start=1343 data-end=1439><p data-start=1345 data-end=1439>Magic Slide™ second-row seats – easily access the third row or adjust seating configurations</p></li><li data-start=1440 data-end=1505><p data-start=1442 data-end=1505>Power sliding doors and power tailgate with hands-free access</p></li></ul><p data-start=1507 data-end=1538><strong data-start=1507 data-end=1538>Technology & Entertainment:</strong></p><ul data-start=1539 data-end=2029><li data-start=1539 data-end=1645><p data-start=1541 data-end=1645>Advanced Rear Entertainment System with 10.2-inch display, Blu-ray player, and built-in streaming apps</p></li><li data-start=1646 data-end=1701><p data-start=1648 data-end=1701>HondaVAC™ built-in vacuum for easy interior cleanup</p></li><li data-start=1702 data-end=1785><p data-start=1704 data-end=1785>Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ with voice recognition and 3D mapping</p></li><li data-start=1786 data-end=1860><p data-start=1788 data-end=1860>8-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™</p></li><li data-start=1861 data-end=1911><p data-start=1863 data-end=1911>Premium 11-speaker sound system with subwoofer</p></li><li data-start=1912 data-end=1964><p data-start=1914 data-end=1964>Wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones</p></li><li data-start=1965 data-end=2029><p data-start=1967 data-end=2029>Multiple USB ports and HDMI input for versatile connectivity</p></li></ul><p data-start=2031 data-end=2062><strong data-start=2031 data-end=2062>Safety & Driver Assistance:</strong></p><ul data-start=2063 data-end=2484><li data-start=2063 data-end=2332><p data-start=2065 data-end=2088>Honda Sensing® suite:</p><ul data-start=2091 data-end=2332><li data-start=2091 data-end=2138><p data-start=2093 data-end=2138>Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS)</p></li><li data-start=2141 data-end=2178><p data-start=2143 data-end=2178>Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)</p></li><li data-start=2181 data-end=2223><p data-start=2183 data-end=2223>Road Departure Mitigation System (RDM)</p></li><li data-start=2226 data-end=2259><p data-start=2228 data-end=2259>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</p></li><li data-start=2262 data-end=2297><p data-start=2264 data-end=2297>Forward Collision Warning (FCW)</p></li><li data-start=2300 data-end=2332><p data-start=2302 data-end=2332>Lane Departure Warning (LDW)</p></li></ul></li><li data-start=2333 data-end=2393><p data-start=2335 data-end=2393>Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor</p></li><li data-start=2394 data-end=2449><p data-start=2396 data-end=2449>Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines</p></li><li data-start=2450 data-end=2484><p data-start=2452 data-end=2484>Front and rear parking sensors</p></li></ul><p data-start=2486 data-end=2510><strong data-start=2486 data-end=2510>Exterior Highlights:</strong></p><ul data-start=2511 data-end=2756><li data-start=2511 data-end=2552><p data-start=2513 data-end=2552>Stylish 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=2553 data-end=2599><p data-start=2555 data-end=2599>LED headlights, taillights, and fog lights</p></li><li data-start=2600 data-end=2654><p data-start=2602 data-end=2654>Power folding mirrors with integrated turn signals</p></li><li data-start=2655 data-end=2719><p data-start=2657 data-end=2719>Acoustic windshield and front side glass for a quieter cabin</p></li><li data-start=2720 data-end=2756><p data-start=2722 data-end=2756>Roof rails for added versatility</p></li></ul><p data-start=2758 data-end=3010>This 2019 Honda Odyssey Touring is the perfect balance of family function and premium features. Whether youre heading to hockey practice, a weekend getaway, or the grocery store, it’s built to handle it all with comfort, technology, and peace of mind.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

