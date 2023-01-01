Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

MMS Motors

905-844-8667

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

2019 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED AUTO

Location

MMS Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-844-8667

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10497396
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU879747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | 

 

Welcome to MMS MOTORS , we are proud to announce being a trusted member of OMVIC. Our goal is to provide you the best customer service in the industry competing our prices with the market by adding low margins on our prices. This means that you are getting a fair and competitive price for your next car purchase Our sales representatives are professionally trained and committed to making your purchase experiences extremely easy, ensuring that you make an informed and confident decision that is right for you. Thank you for considering choosing our dealership for your automotive needs. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your trust and business.

 

2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred FWD 

 

-Blind Spot Monitor

-Apple Carplay/Android Auto

-Rear-View Camera

-Heated Seats

-Heated Steering Wheel

 

 WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-3

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$ 18,995+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$ 19,995+ HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

This vehicle is sold without certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at www.mmsmotors.ca

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

