$22,000+ tax & licensing
289-837-1234
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred Auto LOW KM NEW TIRES CAM BLUETOOTH LANE
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,000
- Listing ID: 9024346
- Stock #: 3161
- VIN: KMHD84LF7KU863533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,457 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO, LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL
SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST
4 NEW TRIES + FRONT BRAKES DONE THE DAY OF LISTING
car fax ,available at no extra cost
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4IvZCahqRGFlQWoTAtJwI2xVi5h1Qlq1
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
NICE COMBINATION RED EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
Vehicle Features
