2019 Hyundai Elantra

96,457 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto LOW KM NEW TIRES CAM BLUETOOTH LANE

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred Auto LOW KM NEW TIRES CAM BLUETOOTH LANE

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

96,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9024346
  • Stock #: 3161
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7KU863533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,457 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO, LOAED WITH BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, ,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,ALLOY RIMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

SAFETY INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA COST

4 NEW TRIES + FRONT BRAKES DONE THE DAY OF LISTING

car fax ,available at no extra cost

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=4IvZCahqRGFlQWoTAtJwI2xVi5h1Qlq1

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

NICE COMBINATION RED  EXTERIOR ON   BLACK  INTERIOR

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rosa Auto Sales

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 96,457 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda Miata MX-...
 14,261 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey 8...
 151,164 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

