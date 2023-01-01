Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

24,537 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Royalty Enterprise

416-899-9228

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Preferred XL 7 PASSENGER, CAMERA,PUSH START

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Preferred XL 7 PASSENGER, CAMERA,PUSH START

Location

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-899-9228

  1. 1676482688
  2. 1676482688
  3. 1676482687
  4. 1676482688
  5. 1676482687
  6. 1676482687
  7. 1676482685
  8. 1676482688
  9. 1676482688
  10. 1676482688
  11. 1676482688
  12. 1676482689
  13. 1676482689
  14. 1676482683
  15. 1676482688
  16. 1676482687
  17. 1676482688
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,537KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622198
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF5KU310386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLCK BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 24,537 KM

Vehicle Description

 LIMIT TIME SPECIALS VISIT ROYALTY ENTERPRISE FOR THE BEST DEALS AND LOWEST PRICE                                              AUTOMATIC,PUSH BUTTON START,CRUISE CONTROL ,BLUETOOTH ,,AUTO HEADLIGHTS, APPLE CAR PLAY,  AND ALL POWER OPTION. ALL OUR CAR ARE AVAILABLE FOR PRE PURCHASE INSPECTION BY THE PURCHASER Royalty Enterprises is committed to providing you with the best lowest pricing among all competitors. We do provide FREE Car proof on all vehicles we sell .this vehicle is not certified yet. Certification is available for extra $595 five hundred ninety-five dollars, all vehicles we sell are driveable after certification. For Warranty purchases, you can contact us for detail

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royalty Enterprise

2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 63,927 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 55,087 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 58,335 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royalty Enterprise

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Royalty Enterprise

Royalty Enterprise

1505 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-899-XXXX

(click to show)

416-899-9228

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory