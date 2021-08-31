Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

19,941 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential w/Safety Package Essential FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Essential w/Safety Package Essential FWD with Clean Carfax and One Owner

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7672793
  2. 7672793
  3. 7672793
  4. 7672793
  5. 7672793
  6. 7672793
  7. 7672793
  8. 7672793
  9. 7672793
  10. 7672793
  11. 7672793
  12. 7672793
  13. 7672793
  14. 7672793
  15. 7672793
  16. 7672793
  17. 7672793
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7672793
  • Stock #: LP5792
  • VIN: KM8J23A42KU855792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP5792
  • Mileage 19,941 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, Dealership Serviced, Remainder of Factory Warranty, FWD, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Air Conditioning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Lane Departure Alert, Collision Mitigation.

2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential FWD Winter White

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

This vehicle is certified, along with services completed to ensure you this vehicle is in a road-worthy and presentable condition to provide you with a pleasing driving experience.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2013 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 107,055 KM
$23,088 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 19,941 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Camar...
 32,529 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory