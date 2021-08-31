Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

106,585 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD with Leather Seats, Clean Carfax, and Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4WD with Leather Seats, Clean Carfax, and Panoramic Sunroof

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

  1. 7984281
  2. 7984281
  3. 7984281
  4. 7984281
  5. 7984281
  6. 7984281
  7. 7984281
  8. 7984281
  9. 7984281
  10. 7984281
  11. 7984281
  12. 7984281
  13. 7984281
  14. 7984281
  15. 7984281
  16. 7984281
  17. 7984281
  18. 7984281
Contact Seller

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

106,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7984281
  • Stock #: 21958A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7KD146744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! 4WD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tow Hooks
✓ Trailer Hitch
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Uconnect
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors

2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Volkswagen Toua...
 69,352 KM
$38,800 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 62,370 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sp...
 80,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

Call Dealer

866-608-XXXX

(click to show)

866-608-5503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory