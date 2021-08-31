+ taxes & licensing
866-608-5503
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Recent Arrival! Trade-in! 4WD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tow Hooks
✓ Trailer Hitch
✓ Tonneau Cover
INTERIOR
✓ Uconnect
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Black Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Sport Mode
✓ Multi-Terrain Mode
✓ Power Driver Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
✓ Electronic Emergency Brake
SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
✓ Parking Sensors
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4