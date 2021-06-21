Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

4,635 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Sport - LIKE NEW ONLY 4600KM!

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

4,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7462313
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG9KW555867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 4,635 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing to you our 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport! This vehicle speaks for itself with only 4600km! Not a single scratch, dent, ding anywhere. Flawless condition, accident-free, and sold certified at no extra cost! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Push Button Start
Keyless Start
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

