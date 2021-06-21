2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport - LIKE NEW ONLY 4600KM!

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

7462313 VIN: 1C4GJXAG9KW555867

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 4,635 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Interior Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Push Button Start Additional Features Keyless Start Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

