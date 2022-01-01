Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

22,833 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

Sport S

Location

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

22,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8102266
  • Stock #: L03123
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAGXKW660899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 22,833 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cylinder engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. Options include: customer preferred package 23S, air conditioning, automatic headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, technology group, 7 inch digital in cluster display, Google android auto, 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, convenience group, remote vehicle start, cold weather group, heated steering wheel, front heated seats, black jeep freedom hardtop, and much more! Exterior: Bright WhiteInterior: Black Cloth

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
am/fm
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
V6 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

