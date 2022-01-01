2019 Jeep Wrangler

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8102266

L03123 VIN: 1C4GJXAGXKW660899

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 22,833 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Keyless Start Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Safety Brake Assist Stability Control BACKUP CAMERA Tire Pressure Monitor Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Locks Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Hill Ascent Control Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control

