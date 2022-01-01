+ taxes & licensing
280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
1 owner, great condition, safetied 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S is equipped with a 3.6L 6 cylinder engine and a 6-speed manual transmission. Options include: customer preferred package 23S, air conditioning, automatic headlamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, technology group, 7 inch digital in cluster display, Google android auto, 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, convenience group, remote vehicle start, cold weather group, heated steering wheel, front heated seats, black jeep freedom hardtop, and much more! Exterior: Bright WhiteInterior: Black ClothPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection, we use all Ford genuine parts when completing work on the vehicle - no cheap aftermarket parts! Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry or text us at 289-217-9195. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 8:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.
