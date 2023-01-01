$22,980+ tax & licensing
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
2019 Kia Forte
EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS |
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
40,440KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10053990
- Stock #: K9594
- VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE032555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEATED SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH - USB CHARGER - AIR CONDITIONING MUC...
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9