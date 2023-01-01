Menu
2019 Kia Forte

40,440 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS |

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT | 1 OWNER | BLIND SPOT | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

40,440KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10053990
  • Stock #: K9594
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE032555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,440 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/used/Kia-Forte-2019-id9710799.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $24
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial (applicable vehicles)
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - LANE KEEP ASSIST - HEATED SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - BLUETOOTH - USB CHARGER - AIR CONDITIONING MUC...

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

