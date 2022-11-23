Menu
2019 Kia Forte

29,344 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

29,344KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9385591
  • Stock #: K9399
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD7KE098970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,344 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2019-id9277599.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - LANE KEEP ASSIST - DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Un...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

