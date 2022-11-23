$19,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
LX IVT | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
29,344KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9385591
- Stock #: K9399
- VIN: 3KPF24AD7KE098970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,344 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $21
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - HEATED SEATS - BLUETOOTH - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDRIOD AUTO - LANE KEEP ASSIST - DRIVER ATTENTION ALERT - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Un...
